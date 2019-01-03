A UNIQUE raffle is taking place with 100 tickets up for grabs.

Newport Pantomime and Musical Society, which is a local charity, is running the raffle to fundraise for Newport Pantomime Hall, on Queen's Hill.

The prize is: two tickets to the opening night of Peter Pan, at Dolman Theatre in February; a meal for two at Bistrot Pierre; and a meet and greet with the cast of Peter Pan.

Those taking part can pick their number, from 1 to 100, providing it hasn't already been selected. It is £2 per number.

To get involved, search "Newport Pantomime Hall" on Facebook and comment on the relevant post expressing your interest.