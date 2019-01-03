EXCITEMENT is building in the city as Newport County’s FA Cup clash with Premier League giants Leicester approaches.

The Exiles are hosting Leicester following their 4-0 victory over rivals Wrexham in the second round replay in December.

The Foxes are the second Premier League club to travel to Rodney Parade in as many seasons, as Newport forced a replay at Wembley after holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw in last season’s fourth round.

Tickets for the clash with the former-Premier League champions went on general sale on Wednesday, and there are currently less than 1,000 seats remaining, excluding in the terraces.

Newport City Council, in partnership with Newport County AFC, have put up good luck messages at sites around the city in readiness for the club’s big match.

The good luck messages can now be seen on lamp standards along High Street, Commercial Street, Llanarth Street and Queensway.

Two small banners are on the railings near the Information Station, one large banner is outside the Riverfront Theatre and two large banners are either side of the Millennium Footbridge with other banners to be displayed inside the ground.

Several smaller posters have also been seen attached to lampposts around the city ahead of the clash.

In a repeat of the Spurs game last season, thousands of Leicester fans are expected to travel to the city.

The Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) represents more than 400 businesses in the city centre.

Although there are no BID events activities planned to coincide with the game, BID manager Kevin Ward expects businesses to benefit from the draw.

He said: "Sporting success for the city translates to increased trade for many of our members.

"Bars, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops benefited from County's cup run last season and particularly from the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I'm sure we will see the same impact from the Leicester City match, and it's important that businesses in the city centre make the most of the day by staying open on a Sunday and coming up with special offers for home and away supporters.

"We're looking forward to a fantastic day in the city centre - and hopefully some giant-killing from County."

The match kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

It is reportedly set to earn County £200,000 in broadcast income.

Limited tickets are still available on the club's website.