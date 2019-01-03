FORMER Dragons and Wales star Richard Parks has been forced to call off his solo expedition to the South Pole after his body started to show signs of cold injuries following some of the worst weather conditions Antarctica has seen in years, his team have announced.

The 41-year-old was making a second attempt to become the fastest man in history to ski solo from the coast of the continent to the South Pole.

In 2014, Mr Parks completed the same trek, setting a British record in the process by travelling the entire 1,150km, or 715-mile, distance in 29 days, 19 hours and 24 minutes.

He returned to Antarctica to attempt the challenge again last month, but a series of setbacks put that out of reach – and now he has been forced to abandon the trek amid fears of frostbite.

He had notched up 481.3km, or 299 miles, in 13 days, averaging 37km a day, but Parks had to stop skiing on New Year’s Eve after two hours of skiing in which he travelled 7.5km, or five miles.

Mr Parks said: “I hit a period of heavy soft snow again and I didn’t quite have the energy to push through it like I did in the early parts of the expedition.

“This also meant that I wasn’t able to move quick enough to generate body heat.

“I also noticed I had a loss of sensation in my left foot so I pitched the tent, called it a day early and got warm to rest and try to understand what the problem was”.

He added on a phone call back home: “I am very run down, I have been pushing myself at the limit for quite a while now and when I spoke to the doctor, who is based at Union Glacier Base Camp, he felt that the foot was the first sign of a specific breakdown in my body above and beyond general ulcers, aches and pains, which I also have.

“I have a small area on the ball of my left toe where I have a loss of sensation in. It’s not frostbite but it is the beginning of a cold injury.”

Doctors warned Mr Parks that he is on the edge of a cliff - and if things were to get worse, his condition could escalate quickly.

The decision was taken on Wednesday to rest up again and monitor his progress over the following 24 hours, while getting further medical advice.

However, yesterday the decision was made to call off the expedition, after 156 hours of skiing, a total of 492.2km, or 306 miles, skied, and around 43 per cent of the challenge complete.

After the decision was made, he reported he was “absolutely shattered”.

“I have had to work harder on this expedition than I have ever had to work before just to keep within touching distance of the world record in horrific conditions.”

He added that he was looking forward to returning home to his family and “a good cooked breakfast”.