A TEENAGE dancer from Newport, who died of meningitis just two days after Christmas, has been described in tributes as “a beautiful girl who was always happy.”

15-year-old Katelyn Lazare, a pupil at St Joseph’s High School, died at Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales on Thursday, December 27, shortly after falling ill.

Katelyn was passionate about dancing and was a popular member of the Le Clare School of Dance in Newport.

A week before falling ill, she had been dancing on stage at the Dolman Theatre for the dance school’s latest shows.

Family friend Tracey Needham, whose daughter was good friends with Katelyn, said: “Katelyn was described by most people as a beautiful girl who was always happy and making everyone laugh.

“She was kind and caring, and a friend to everyone she met.”

Mrs Needham said Katelyn’s family – mum Melanie and partner Murphy; dad Rennie and partner Gemma; sister Nicole, and brothers Marcus, Nathan and Louis – were “in complete shock” at Katelyn’s death, but were “overwhelmed by the love and support offered,” both from those who knew Katelyn and from the general public.

In recent days, a memorial has been set up outside the Le Clare dance school building on Caerleon Road, with floral and written tributes left in Katelyn’s memory.

One tribute, left by a fellow dancer, said: "I will always remember your smile and forever it will stay.

"I miss you millions. Our dance school will never be complete because you can't make a puzzle with one piece missing. Rest in paradise."

Mrs Needham said Katelyn had appeared in good health while performing at the dance school’s shows, which ended on December 21, but she started feeling unwell a few days later.

On Boxing Day, Katelyn’s mum took her to see a doctor, who suspected meningitis and referred her immediately to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

From there, Katelyn was transferred to Cardiff, where she was put on a life-support machine but died shortly afterwards on December 27.

“What has shocked everyone the most is how she had been so full of life with no sign of anything [wrong],” Mrs Needham said.

“I don’t think people realise how quickly somebody’s condition can deteriorate.”

Katelyn’s classmates at her dance school are said to be “heartbroken,” and Mrs Needham said the Le Clare school and other dance groups had been very supportive.

A Justgiving page has been set up to support Katelyn’s family with funeral and bereavement costs, and several local businesses have offered their support – either by fundraising for the family, fundraising for meningitis charities, or supporting Katelyn’s family in other ways.

Katelyn's funeral will be held at St Michael's RC Church at midday on January 16, followed by a service at St Woolos Cemetery at 1.30pm.

Warning signs

CHARITY Meningitis Now offers a list of common signs and symptoms of the illness to look out for in children and adults. These are:

∙ Fever, cold hands and feet

∙ Vomiting

∙ Drowsiness and difficulty waking.

∙ Severe muscle pain.

∙ Severe headache.

∙ Confusion and irritability.

∙ Pale or blotchy skin, with spots or a rash.

∙ A stiff neck.

∙ An aversion to bright lights.

∙ Convulsions and seizures.

The charity warns not to wait for a rash to appear and that symptoms can appear in any order. Some symptoms may not appear at all.

For more information, visit: meningitisnow.org