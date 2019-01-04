MORE than 1,000 people came together to raise money for charity whilst celebrating Christmas at the third Carols Under the Arch event in Abersychan.

Noddfa Baptist Church organised the event, which saw the community come together to get into the Christmas spirit with number of live performances and a service from Rev. John Funnell.

The event also raised £530.95 for the Daniel Jones Charity (Torfaen Mind).

Rev. Funnell said: "It was a real community effort.

"We sang carols and then I would give a gospel reading explaining the meaning behind the carol.

"Our MP Nick Thomas-Symonds read a poem, and in our church we have an Elvis impersonator, who did a great job warming up the crowd.

"People were saying the crowd was something like at a football match.

"Although the Daniel Jones Charity is not an explicitly Christian charity, it shares the same love and compassion for people's wellbeing as the church.

"I'd like to thank all our partners and volunteers for their time and dedication to this years Carols Under the Arch service. It could not have happened without all their support."