THE FIRST weekend of 2019 is here, and there’s plenty on throughout Gwent to make sure it’s choc-a-bloc with fun.

With so much going on it would be impossible to include everything, but here are some great events.

It’s your last chance to glide along ice at a five-star venue.

The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport has a temporary ice rink in their beautiful Rooftop Garden, open until this Sunday.

Tickets start at £5, or £12 for the Sizzler package, which includes a scrumptious meat feast.

Find out more or book tickets at: www.celtic-manor.com/christmas/the-great-skate

A spectacular New Year concert, recorded in Sydney’s Town Hall, will be broadcast in cinemas throughout the UK.

Energetic violinist, André Rieu, joined by Johann Strauss Orchestra, stars in the concert with previously broadcast performances taking more than £1.7 million.

The concert will be broadcast in cinemas at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

In Newport, it will be shown at Cineworld, both in Spytty and in Friars Walk.

The performance will also be broadcast from Vue Cwmbran and Maxime Cinema Blackwood, and other venues throughout the UK. For more information, or to book tickets, visit: intl.andreincinemas.com

Borough Blues Club have their first live music act of the year this Saturday.

Jazz and blues singer, Judy Blu, will delight the audience with her performance at Cwmbran RFC, on Off Station Road. Doors will open at 7pm, with the performance starting at around 8.30pm.

Tickets are £10, or £8 for members. Bring a friend for free, if it’s their first time.

On Saturday, golf fans can compete in a Three Clubs and a Putter competition.

This fun sporting event will be at Ridgeway Golf Club and Range, in Thornhill, from midday.

All members, new and old, are welcome to attend at £2 per person, including a breakfast roll.

A menopause cafe is being hosted this Sunday.

Inspired by Barnabas Arts House, which created the first menopause cafe in Wales, Lynette Bowden is bringing the menopause cafe to Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Cafe.

All ages, male or female, are welcome to come at 10.30am and share their experiences of menopause.

The event is free, with no need to book. For more details email: lynette600@icloud.com