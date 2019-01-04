GWENT Police have warned people to be wary of phone scammers.

A number of concerned residents have been in touch with officers, as they have received automated calls claiming to be from HMRC.

The scam involves people claiming to be HMRC "enforcement officers" calling people and claiming there is a warrant out for their arrest, due to outstanding sums of money.

They then attempt to extort large sums of money from victims.

Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised to hang up immediately, and not give out any financial details, then contact 101.

Alternatively, people can report incidents to Action Fraud by phoning: 0300 123 2040 or visiting: https://goo.gl/WCHGYB