TICKETS are continuing to sell fast for Newport County’s FA Cup clash with Leicester at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

Only a few hundred tickets remain for this clash - and it is widely expected that the game will be a sell-out.

The Exiles are hosting Leicester following their 4-0 victory over rivals Wrexham in the second round replay in December.

Remaining tickets will be on sale in person from the Newport County AFC club shop at Kingsway today from 9.30am until 5pm.

They will also be available to buy via the hotline 01633 415374.