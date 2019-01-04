THE owner of a bar and brewery which are “like no other” is set to expand both after receiving an investment worth thousands of pounds.

Alex Jones, who lives in Croesyceiliog, runs Mad Dog Brewing Co. - and opened the Dog House bar, in Caerleon, in June 2018.

They both proved an instant success, with unique alcoholic beverages - including vegan options - on offer for customers.

Mr Jones has now revealed plans for both after new finance director pledged a £40,000 investment.

He said: “We have recently appointed Lee Dunning as our new finance director, who comes to the business as a very keen home brewer himself. With looking for a new market to invest into, Lee saw the opportunity to invest into Mad Dog.

“We are now very proud to announce that our brewery is increasing capacity to 12 bbl. We have installed two very large conical fermentation tanks to make a total of four new tanks in the brewery - taking us up to a total of six tanks.

"Samantha Taylor has also been appointed as business development manager, while Stuart Watkins has been promoted to head brewer.

“Most of our beers are vegan-friendly. We will be taking this one step further with our core beers to make them gluten free as well now.”