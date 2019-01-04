ANGER is growing over a decision to introduce parking charges at Newport's Fourteen Locks Canal Centre.

A plan to make people pay to park at Fourteen Locks, as well as Tredegar Park, was revealed in Newport City Council’s draft budget for the 2019-2020 financial year, published last month. The decision to introduce the charges was made by an unnamed member of the council’s cabinet and did not go to a vote.

Parking charges at the two sites are part of a phased roll-out of parking meters out by the council that started with Belle Vue Park in August last year. A council spokesman said income from the charges at Fourteen Locks and Tredegar Park - estimated to be £43,200 per year - will be used to fund investment in the parks.

But supporters of the popular canal centre in Rogerstone say the site, staffed mainly by volunteers, saves the council money by avoiding the need to hire contractors to carry out work such as garden clearance and tree debris disposal.

Critics of the plan who sent letters to the Argus also say they are worried parking charges will keep visitors away.

Kate Wickens, centre manager at Fourteen Locks, said she was saddened by the decision.

"The majority of the staff at the centre are volunteers, due to the Canal Trust not being able to cover wage costs," said Ms Wickens.

"These volunteers would no longer come if they were charged car parking fees which would be seriously detrimental to the running and economy of the centre. Feedback from the community, visitors, volunteers and staff are they would not visit or volunteer here if they had to pay car parking fees.

"They are also concerned that the estate opposite is already congested with residents cars. Extra cars parked would cause a serious danger, especially on the entrance of the estate.

"For funding opportunities the canal centre needs to show footfall figures increasing. They have been increasing every year and this year we have seen an increase of nearly 10,000 more people.

"Car parking fees would massively decrease these figures and have a huge impact on funding opportunities in the future."

Calling the plan "a tax on our heritage", Rogerstone ward member with the Newport Independents Party Cllr Chris Evans said he hoped the decision would be reversed when it is brought before a meeting of the council's Performance Scrutiny Committee for Place and Corporate on Monday, January 14.

Cllr Evans - who will chair the meeting - said: “It appears the current administration tried to hide this tax on our heritage by trying to hide it as a cabinet member decision."

He added: “However we’ve managed to arrange for it to be brought before scrutiny on January 14. I’m totally opposed to this tax and urge the Labour councillor for Rogerstone (Cllr Yvonne Forsey) to stand up to her administration and join our community in opposing it.”

Cllr Forsey has been contacted for comment.