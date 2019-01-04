LOCAL leaders in Blaenau Gwent have welcomed news one of the county's popular outdoor attractions has been named as one of the Welsh government's Discovery Gateway sites, making it eligible for a share of £7 million in funding.

Parc Bryn Bach, located north of Tredegar, is an outdoor pursuit centre where visitors can take part in activities such as hiking, canoeing, rafting, climbing, and mountain biking.

And last month the park was added to a list of Discovery Gateway sites for the Welsh government's Valleys Regional Park initiative, aimed at connecting tourism hotspots in the region and encouraging people to be more active and explore their natural surroundings.

Reacting to the news, county councillor David Davies said: “This is great for Parc Bryn Bach and Blaenau Gwent.

"The park is extremely popular with locals and visitors alike and the opportunity to further develop and improve the facilities there is wonderful news.

"It is a great example of what can be achieved through regeneration. The site was once a landscape devastated by mining, but now it has been reclaimed and reborn as a haven for wildlife and a resource for us all to enjoy.”

At present, Parc Bryn Bach is one of nine sites to have been selected. Each will have to submit an application for funding following an assessment period, and it is on the strengths of each site's application that a portion of the £7m funding will be made available.

Alun Davies AM, who announced the selection of the sites, said: “I am delighted Parc Bryn Bach will be developed as a [Discovery] Gateway site.

"These plans will ensure improved facilities and an enhanced visitor experience for local people and visitors to our area.

"I regularly visit Parc Bryn Bach with my family and remember only too well its rich industrial heritage.

"It is an opportunity to build on that heritage, connect the Valleys as a region and encourage more people to explore our beautiful area.

"This now needs to link with our work to improve the history of Nye Bevan and the NHS that we celebrated [in 2018].”

And Anthony Hughes, director of Aneurin Leisure, said: “The news that we are to become a Discovery Gateway is fabulous, and we are looking forward to planning the next growth and improvement of the park.”

Over the coming months Welsh Government and Valleys local authorities, working in conjunction with the site operators, will assess the strength and weaknesses of each Discovery Gateway Site with a view to creating development plans. These will deliver improvements to provide high quality facilities, which will enhance both the visitors and residents experience of the Valleys. The plans will be supported by the £7m of capital funding, over two years, which were announced in Welsh Government’s draft Budget 2019-20.

