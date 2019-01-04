There’s plenty going on at Cardiff’s New Theatre this month.

After the record-breaking success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, don’t miss the magic of New Theatre’s spellbinding 2018/19 pantomime Beauty and the Beast, packed with all of the ingredients Cardiff panto-goers have come to expect: lots of laughter, stunning costumes and sets, and quality entertainment for all the family.

This is running until January 13.

Then on January 23, join Mike Doyle and his fabulous live band for a sensational evening of his unique brand of comedy and music, guaranteed to delight and entertain in equal measure.

Since appearing on the final of Bob Says Opportunity Knocks in 1988, Mike has forged a career on stage and television, including starring roles in the West End, three of his own entertainment series for the BBC and headlining cruise line performances on some of the world’s largest ships.

From January 24 to 27, direct from the West End, the smash-hit stage adaptation of Michael Rosen’s We’re Going on a Bear Hunt is in Cardiff.

Then from January 29 to February 2, following two critically acclaimed West End runs and a sell-out UK Tour, Green Day’s explosive rock musical American Idiot returns to mark the show’s 10th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Grammy Award winning original album.

Ring the box office on: 02920 87 88 89