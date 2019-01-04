A PILE of dead animals, including a decapitated deer, have been found in an area of Gwent.

RSPCA Cymru was alerted after the gruesome discovery was made at St. Pierre, Hayesgate, Chepstow, on New Year’s Day.

The dumped dead animals include two Canada geese, two mallard ducks and an unidentified bird of prey. A decapitated deer and rib cage were also found at the site.

RSPCA officers have launched an urgent appeal for information and urged anyone with any details about these apparent killings to contact them immediately.

The location is within minutes of the A48, and the RSPCA said it seems “very likely” that the animals have been dumped from a vehicle after being poached, killed for sport or entertainment.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Sian Burton said: “This site at Hayesgate was like a horror film – with a pile of dead wild animal bodies, and body parts, strewn across the floor.

“A deer carcass, removed deer head, separate deer skin and rib cage have all been found – as have two Canada geese, two mallard ducks and what I believe to be a bird of prey. It was so sad to witness these pile of dead bodies.

“It seems very likely that someone has gone on a killing spree – and taken the lives of these animals for so-called sport or entertainment, and dumped them here.

“We're urgently appealing to the local community for information. This is a rural location - and we're hoping somebody witnessed something, or can shed any further information on what happened to these poor animals.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”