A BENEFITS fraudster who conned the taxpayer out of £62,000 – helping him to take holidays to visit friends in Tenerife – has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Brett Jones falsely claimed for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a welfare payment to help with the extra costs of living with a long-term health condition or a disability, as well as housing benefit.

Prosecutor Suzanne Payne told Newport Crown Court how the 45-year-old, of Wiston Path, Cwmbran, committed the offences between 2013 and 2017.

She said Jones had initially been entitled to benefits for health reasons but had continued to claim them after he got better.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly failing to notify of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefit or advantage.

The judge, Recorder Timothy Brennan QC, was told how Jones had claimed ESA of £31,578.25, £17,293.86 in PIP and £13,188.59 in housing benefit, a total of £62,060.70.

The court was told that the defendant had a previous conviction for dishonesty, a theft offence from 1992, and a “bad record” for driving with excess alcohol.

Miss Payne said Jones would start paying back the money he owed at a rate of £1,000 a month.

She said there was no Proceeds of Crime Act application as the defendant had no assets.

Rosamund Rutter, mitigating, said her client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that he had admitted to detectives in his police interview that he had “screwed it up”.

She added: “He is extremely remorseful and ashamed of what he has done. He is a man who regrets what he has done.”

Miss Rutter said his actions were “not fraudulent from the outset” as Jones had suffered difficulties with his physical and mental health and had failed to notify the authorities when things had improved for him.

She said an immediate custodial sentence would mean he would lose his job.

The judge said the defendant had continued to claim benefits he was not entitled to through “greed”.

He told Jones he had spent some of the money to take trips to see friends in Tenerife.

Recorder Brennan spared the defendant an immediate custodial sentence by passing a jail term of one year, suspended for 18 months.

Jones must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months, pay prosecution costs of £400 and a victim surcharge.