PLANS for the first building on a planned industrial park in Ebbw Vale have been given the green light.

Councillors approved a planning application from the Welsh Government to build a 50,000 sq. ft. employment unit on land at Rhyd y Blew at a Blaenau Gwent planning committee meeting on Thursday.

The 'signature' building is hoped to attract leading businesses to the area and is planned to be the first part of initiative for automotive sector development funded by the Welsh Government.

Further units are planned to be built at the site following the development.

Cllr Bob Summers asked whether there was sufficient infrastructure for the development.

"The increase in traffic will be immense," he said.

"And that connected to the roundabout and then connected to the Morrisons roundabout and the proposed 100 houses near to KFC.

"My concern is whether that has been considered in the traffic assessment."

But planning officers said these issues had been taken into account in the traffic assessment and no concerns had been raised.

The meeting heard the application from the Welsh Government is on a 'speculative basis' and included a range of different business uses.

However planning officers had recommended use of the site is restricted to B1 and B2 - general industrial use - as a condition in approving the development.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins raised concerns the recommendation could mean potential storage and distribution industries would not be able to use the site under a B8 use.

"In a sense we are slightly restricting the economic viability of the site already," he said.

But in response, planning officer Eirlys Hallett said the condition could be lifted if a development with a proposed suitable B8 use later came forward.

Ms Hallett said the restriction to B1 and B2 use was recommended to comply with the Local Development Plan but that the planned development was at an early stage.

She added: "The fact we are restricting it to a B1 and B2 does not mean to say we would not grant a permission if someone came forward with a B8 proposal, but at the moment this is being presented by the Welsh Government on a speculative basis."

Cllr David Wilkshire said he welcomed the development as it would bring jobs to the area.

And Cllr Hodgins added that he hoped the proposal would now move ahead swiftly.

"We do not want this being a vacant site from now until doomsday," he added.

The full application includes car parking with 75 spaces, service area, sub-station, along with footpath and cycleway provision.

Enhancements to biodiversity on the site - a designated Site of Importance for Nature Conservation - are also proposed, including retaining marshy grassland.