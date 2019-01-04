PLANS for a new railway line in Newport for the storage of trains during major events have been recommended for approval.

A 1.6km major events stabling line (MESL) near Llanwern steelworks would be used as a staging area to provide increased capacity on the rail network, say Transport for Wales.

Passenger trains would be deployed during periods of high demand, including rugby matches and concerts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Services between Newport railway station and Cardiff Central are often overcrowded, causing delays and cancellations on the line.

The MESL forms part of TfW’s wider plans to build a £50 million railway station as part of the proposed South Wales Metro.

An overview of the Llanwern railway station scheme dated September 2017. Transport for Wales has since taken over the project and the wider Wales and Border rail franchise.

A planning report says the scheme will provide “sustainable” opportunities while high-profile events are held and encourage more people to use public transport.

The track, which could be extended to 4km, would be located within an area of land between the South Wales mainline and Tata Steel service lines.

When not in use as a stabling line, it could also be used as a proving facility for train operators and manufacturers.

Construction of the MESL would result in the loss of around three hectares of woodland but almost six hectares of new woodland will be planted in its place.

The woodland will be used to screen houses on the nearby Glan Llyn estate, though development is currently confined to the southern part of the site some 250 metres away.

Only the Glamorgan & Gwent Archaelogical Trust (GGAT) has raised concerns about the proposals describing an archaeological assessment submitted in September as “flawed”.

“It does not contain appropriate sources, and as it is based on incomplete data does not provide sufficient material to allow an informed decision for the planning process,” a statement says.

But a Newport City Council report says the objection is not considered to be a reason to refuse the application as a revised archaeological scheme can be conditioned into the planning permissions.

The council’s planning committee will consider the application on January 9.