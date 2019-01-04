Newport-based accountancy and tax firm Kilsby Williams is kick-starting the new year with three additional recruits for its thriving business services team.

Zac Turley, Ellis Potter and Moosa Kirmani all join the company as business services assistants.

As recent graduates, Zac and Moosa will be working towards their ACA qualifications in their new roles, while Ellis began the AAT-ACA Fast Track route fresh out of sixth form.

Moosa Kirmani enters the industry after graduating from Aston University. In his new role, he will work on client audits and account preparation.

Also joining the Newport-based accountants is Zac, an economics graduate from Cardiff University. After working as an engineering recruitment consultant, Zac decided to start a career in accountancy.

He said: “I believe that Kilsby Williams will be a perfect fit for me as I begin my career in accountancy; to be able to earn while I qualify is a real bonus.

“It’s very encouraging to be surrounded by experienced practitioners, who are keen to support me wherever they can.”

Ellis Potter embarked upon a different route, as he opted for on-the-job training with a training contract at Kilsby Williams.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed working with numbers, so a career in accountancy was the right choice for me.

“Kilsby Williams has a variety of clients, which makes it an interesting place to work, with plenty of learning opportunities.

“I have found the working culture at Kilsby Williams very inclusive and we’re always busy doing things outside of work that make you an integral part of the team. There has already been lots of discussion about team building exercises and group activities and I’m looking forward to getting involved.”

Ataf Salim, partner at Kilsby Williams, said: “We are always on the lookout for bright new talent and enjoy providing them with learning opportunities that allow members of the team to become accredited practitioners. I believe Moosa, Zac and Ellis will be assets to our business services team and look forward to seeing them thrive.”