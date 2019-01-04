THE number of fines issues for littering and dog fouling in Newport has fallen significantly since 2015 - but some have said litter and dog mess are still an all-too common sight in the city.

An Freedom of Information request submitted by the Argus has revealed fines - officially known as fixed penalty notices, or FPNs - issued by Newport City Council enforcement officers between October 2015 and October 2018 for general street littering and dog fouling have sharply decreased year on year.

Although 977 fines were handed out for littering between October 2015 to October 2016, this fell to 292 between October 2016 and 2017, and again to 263 in the following 12 months.

There were 10 fines for dog fouling between October 2015 and October 2016, eight the year after, and seven in the following 12 months.

Figures relating to fines for fly-tipping were only available for the period from November 2017 to October 2018 - when four such notices were issued.

Some frustrated people have now spoken out, believing that, despite the decrease in fines being issued, the amount of litter and dog mess has increased in Newport.

Chairman of community group Pride in Pill Paul Murphy said: “Pride in Pill picked up 185 tonnes of rubbish last year. That to me is saying litter has definitely not gone away.

“Whenever we are out we always come across dog poo and litter dropped by people. It is shocking that only seven fines were given last year for dog poo.

“I am out most weekends clearing fly-tipping and rubbish from Pill.

“Litter and dog mess has got worse in Newport. More needs to be done to stop it from happening.”

The former Conservative leader of Newport City Council Cllr Matthew Evans said: “This is a huge issue in Newport. The public are rightly frustrated with the state of our streets.

“I often join teams of people who clean our streets as part of community litter pick days.

“I see so much passion from volunteers, but they are being badly let down by our council.”

And Conservative activist Michael Enea added: “Urgent action is needed. We need a real crackdown with much stronger enforcement.

“The council needs to tackle the problem head on.”

A council spokeswoman said the authority “deplores” those who “blight our environment”, saying: “Figures for FPNs for dog fouling are generally low as the council’s wardens have to witness the offence and issue an on-the-spot fine.

"We do encourage people to report offenders, and if they can be identified, they would be prosecuted through the courts.

“FPNs can be issued for littering and the culprits are easier to spot.

"The council still issues significant numbers of fines for littering although the numbers have dropped as a result of continuing austerity measures.

"This has meant a refocus of the work of the wardens on noise nuisance complaints and anti-social behaviour.

“Fly-tipping is a more serious offence and FPNs for these were only introduced last year.

"They are only issued for fly-tipping on a very small scale and cases of more significant fly-tipping are prosecuted in the courts, when we have the evidence, when fines can run into thousands of pounds.

“However, we do not measure performance by the numbers of FPNs that are issued or the amount of fines collected. The aim is to reduce these offences to make the city a more attractive and healthy place for residents, workers and visitors.”

Offences can be reported at newport.gov.uk or via 01633 656656.