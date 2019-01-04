GREAT British Bake-Off presenter, acclaimed actor and novelist, Sandi Toksvig, will return to the stand-up stage soon.

The QI presenter will perform her comedy routine at St David’s Hall, in Cardiff, on Thursday, January 24.

Ms Toksvig realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has decided instead to become a National Trevor instead – half misprint, half Danish comedian.

In this hilarious new show, you can expect tall tales, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick-fire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll though!

Already a hugely familiar face on TV screens on popular programmes like QI, Fifteen to One and Whose Line Is It Anyway, Sandi Toksvig is now a household name across the UK as charismatic co-host for The Great British Bake-Off alongside Noel Fielding.

In 2014, she was awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting and is an ardent activist for gender issues as the co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party.

Speaking of her National Trevor tour she said: “It’s about getting people to put their phones away, have an engagement with the show and listen to other people laughing hopefully – or weeping!

“For a brief moment we can forget about Brexit or whatever it is we’re worrying about and lose ourselves in the show. That’s good for us. We feel better.”

This two-hour show is suitable for those aged 14+ with the fun kicking off at 7.30pm and lasting about two hours, including the interval.

To book visit: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk or call: 029 2087 8444.

For a full list of tour dates for National Trevor go to: www.sanditoksvig.com