POLICE are investigating the assault and robbery of a man by a gang of youths.

Jason Staples, 44, was the victim of the attack, which occurred near Malpas Road, on Wednesday [January 2] evening, between 7.30pm and 8.45pm.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “A 44-year-old male victim was cycling down the canal path when he was approached by six males.

“The victim was knocked to the ground and assaulted where he had his mobile phone, money and mountain bike taken. The victim received multiple injuries.”

Mr Staples sustained injuries to his face, along with four broken fingers and a broken bone in his right hand.

Speaking of the attack, Mr Staples said: “I was cycling to the Malpas Road shops on my bike when I saw six kids – I say kids, but I’d guess they were between 17 and 21-years-old – just stood around.

“I asked to get past and they ignored me. I asked again, but they ignored me again. When I got frustrated, they started on me.

“They kept punching me and I woke up on the floor, with my money [£20], phone and mountain bike gone.

"My fingers are swollen and hurt a lot; I can barely move them. The attitude of some kids nowadays is disgusting.”

Photos of the injuries were shared on Facebook, with commenters wishing him a speedy recovery and describing the attack as ‘disgusting’ and ‘shocking.'

Some commenters have suggested that this is becoming a common occurrence.

His partner, Macey Jones, said: “Kids seem to be dragged up nowadays. From what I’ve heard and seen there seems to be a group of them behaving in an anti-social way.

“They need to start putting cameras right by that lane.”

Anyone with information on this attack is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting incident 61 of 3/1/2019.