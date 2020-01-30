ONE year ago today police shared pictures of an overturned car as a warning to drivers with the weather expected to worsen.

The pictures show a white Renault Clio overturned in snowy conditions near Rhymney, in Caerphilly County Borough.

According to the Gwent Police Area Support West team, who tweeted the pictures, the driver had never driven in the snow before.

There were no major injuries, and officers described the incident as a "lucky escape".

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.

READ MORE:

Temperatures are set to drop going into the weekend, so take the police's advice and drive carefully should the roads become icy.