A WOMAN was sexually assaulted in Aberbargoed yesterday, Friday.

The victim was walking alone in the lane off Bedwellty Road, close to Pant Street, at about 7.40pm on March 1 when her attacker approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Following the assault, he is believed to have run off towards Commercial Street.

The attacker is described as a man in his 30s, about 6ft tall and with a skinny build. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and black trainers with an orange sole.

The victim is recovering at home and is being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen anything which could help in the investigation to contact them.

The attack was in this area. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Pope is leading the investigation.

He said: “I have a dedicated team of Detectives working on this investigation and we will do everything we can to support the victim and try to identify who is responsible for this.

“If you were in the area at this time and saw anything suspicious, please do get in touch.

“If anyone has any CCTV or dashcam footage for this area at the time of the incident, please contact us.

“Your information could prove vital to helping with our investigations."

Information can be reported to police on 101 quoting log 485 of March 1. Direct messages can also be sent to Gwent Police’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

Police have also issued this information which may help avoid becoming a victim of crime while out alone: