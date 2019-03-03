A NEWPORT grandmother had a narrow escape on Friday, when she was nearly struck by a car while out walking in the Newport Wetlands.

A Ms Saunders, 55, who asked not to be further identified, was walking down a signposted track in the Newport Wetlands when she said a white Vauxhall came speeding around the corner ahead of her.

“I stood to the side of the road, they saw me at the last minute and skidded into the ditch,” she said.

“I got them all out, it was three youngsters.

“I made sure none of them were injured, made the car secure and made sure that they had phone signal and had rung for help.”

Ms Saunders, who lives just off Chepstow Road in Newport, said that she believes her lucky escape was down to someone watching over her.

“I've either got a six sense or my dad was watching over me,” she said.

“They could've killed me, the speed they were going and my eight grandchildren would have lost their nanny.”

Ms Saunders went on to say that she believes there should be more warning signs put up in the area to make motorists aware that the trail was primarily used by pedestrians.

She continued: “I have no idea what they were even doing on there. It's just a muddy track which I presumed was used by farmers with tractors to get to their fields.

“I only went up there for a training walk.

“I’m doing the Macmillan Cancer Support mighty hike, 26 miles along the Wye Valley.”