A PRE-HISTORIC addition to a front garden in Cwmbran is proving to be somewhat of a tourist attraction.

A 15-foot plastic dinosaur has appeared in a garden on Five Locks Lane in the town, with locals flocking to the site to get a picture.

Jerry Adams, who lives at what has quickly been dubbed ‘The Dinosaur House’, bought the figure at a charity auction from Dan-yr-Ogof Caves.

“When we picked it up and brought it down the motorway people were thinking it was a nutty idea,” he said.

“We had it on the trailer and loads of cars were going by taking photographs.”

Mr Adams and his wife Lesley have designed their front garden in such a way as to become a welcoming environment for the youngest members of their family.

“We’ve got autistic grandchildren,” said Mr Adams.

“This is such a super sensory thing

Lesley Adams added: “I think it’s important for people to be made aware of autism and how they can be autism-friendly.

“At the end of the day, memory is the most valuable thing you’ll have, and to make children’s memories happy ones – you can’t do better than that.

In acquiring the dinosaur, the couple spared no expense, paying £1,600. However, as Mr Adams explained, the money would all be donated to the Diabetes Trust.

“I truly believe they could have made more for the charity if they’d marketed it better,” he said.

“I feel a little bit guilty that we only paid what we did.”

It seems like there might be a herd of dinosaurs soon, as Mr Adams explained that Dan-yr-Ogof Caves might be looking to sell more of their pre-historic figures.

“There may be a few more dinosaurs popping up in the gardens of Cwmbran,” he said.