PRINCE Harry has officially dedicated a memorial to the British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks - including Blackwood woman Trudy Jones.

Care worker Ms Jones was among 38 people, including 30 Britons, killed when gunman Aymen Rezgui opened fire at a beach resort in June 2015.

And on Monday the Duke of Sussex attended a ceremony to dedicate a memorial to the victims at Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park.

Addressing an audience of about 200 family and friends of those who died, Prince Harry said: "In memory of all those who lost their lives.

"And to the families whose lives were changed forever by these events.

"I would like to pay my deepest respects to you and officially dedicated this memorial to your loved ones."

The memorial dedicated to victims of the 2015 terror attacks in Tunisia at Cannon Hill park, Birmingham. Picture:: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Holding a single white rose, he then turned and walked to the memorial's centre-piece, where he laid the flower.

Although Rezgui was killed about 15 minutes after the attack by police, last month seven people were jailed for life over the attack, as well as another at the Bardo Museum, also in Tunisia, in March 2015, in which 22 people were killed.

Other defendants received jail terms ranging from 16 years to six months, while the charges against 27 of the suspects were dismissed.

Trudy Jones

The white rose laid by the Duke of Sussex at Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, where he officially opened a memorial dedicated to victims of the 2015 terror attacks in Tunisia. Picture: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

The park site was selected in consultation with the families due to its central location, its "seclusion and tranquillity" and as "being a place of public prominence", the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said previously.

The memorial has been designed by George King Architects and overlooks the park's boating lake.

The centre piece of the memorial is a sculpture titled 'Infinite Wave' made up of 31 individual stainless steel rods, each representing the Britons who lost their lives.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, to officially open a memorial dedicated to victims of the 2015 terror attacks in Tunisia. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Duke of Sussex leaves Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, after officially opening a memorial dedicated to victims of the 2015 terror attacks in Tunisia. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

From the side, the memorial also takes the shape of a dove of peace taking flight, while concentric rings of stone and turf ripple outwards.

The FCO developed the memorial, consulting with families on the design and location.

In 2016, Prince Harry attended a service at Westminster Abbey for the victims, and gave a reading.