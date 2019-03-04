PLANS to build two apartment blocks with 76 flats next to Newport’s George Street Bridge have been recommended for approval.

Bridgend-based Jehu Group say the development will bring ‘much-needed’ social housing to the area while ‘respecting’ the neighbouring Grade II listed bridge.

The two apartment blocks would be five and six stories high, with the latter featuring 44 apartments offered as affordable housing – including 14 two-bedroom and 30 one-bedroom flats.

A total of 32 ‘open market’ flats will be housed in the five-storey block with 15 two-bed and 17 one-bed apartments. Some units will have access to a balcony or terrace.

The 1.15-acre brownfield site at Galliford’s Yard in Coverack Road was formally occupied by a paint mill, but all industrial buildings have since been demolished, with the site currently vacant.

The proposed development site, which is currently vacant. Picture: Jehu Group

Planning officers at Newport council have recommended that the scheme be approved so long as a section 106 agreement is secured. The funds will be used for improvements at Maindee Primary School and Riverside Park.

Keir Duffin, the council’s head of regeneration, welcomed the potential development as one that fits with the authority’s draft city centre masterplan.

READ MORE:

“It will complement the existing residential development along the riverbank and remove one of the last missing links along the riverside,” he said.

“The pedestrian and cycling route along the riverbank will be improved no end.”

A computer generated image showing how the tower blocks could look. Picture: Jehu Group

But Mr Duffin admitted it was ‘unfortunate’ that the developers had not considered direct access from the site and George Street Bridge, given pedestrians can access the bridge using stairs on the other side of the River Usk.

Only 77 parking spaces have been proposed, up from an original 71, but highways officers have calculated a demand for 91 spaces, including visitor parking.

One objection was received from a consultation of 78 neighbours to the site, with the objector describing the parking allocation as ‘extremely naïve’.

They added: “The future growth of the city should be considered and the precedent this would set if granted.”

Newport council’s planning committee will consider the application on Wednesday, March 6.