A HOMELESSNESS action group has raised enough money to buy a shipping container where they plan to store donations made to rough sleeper on behalf of charities.

Help the Homeless Newport and Cardiff, managed by Tariq Khan from the Pill area of the city, work with rough sleepers in the city centre.

Mr Khan explained to the South Wales Argus that the idea was to engage with the homeless people and find out exactly what they lack, then dole out the essentials on a needs basis.

This way, the group hope to get to the heart of the homelessness problem in Newport and avoid piles of discarded goods left behind once rough sleepers are moved on.

They reached their goal of £500 with a Facebook appeal and a large one off donation from a supporter.

The container, hired for six months from storage company Dainton Self Storage on Docks Way, will store coats, blanket, food and anything else donated to homeless charities in the city.

“About 17 people donated to raise the money we needed, and we’re hugely grateful,” said Mr Khan.

“All kinds of different people donated.

“We’ve managed to lease the shipping container for six months. Our hope is to have it for 12 months and then move to something more permanent.

“Daintons were great. They gave us a discount and then some extra money off when we explained what it was for.”

Mr Khan explained that his newly set up action group didn’t want to be a flash in the pan, and hoped to organise a detailed strategy for how best to help homeless people in both Cardiff and Newport.

“We don’t want to just disappear,” he said.

“We’re putting the framework and strategies in place behind the scenes, and we are working on a three year plan.

“Even if we manage to get just one or two homeless people off the streets, it will be worth it.

“There are lots of different homeless groups in Newport, and lots of people making donations.

“But the fact is that there isn’t anywhere to keep it all.

“If rough sleepers move, they have to carry their things with them, and often unwanted donations get left behind.

“What we’re trying to do is have a place where charities can store donations, then we can feed the other groups in the area, and make sure the right people get the stuff they actually need.”

The group are busy building relationships with rough sleepers in Newport, explained Mr Khan, with the aim of identifying needs and addressing specific issues with individuals.

“It just makes more sense to actually speak to the homeless people themselves, and find out exactly what they need,” he added.

“So far, charities have reacted very positively. We can reach out across the divide to help the homeless.”