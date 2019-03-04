THE results are in for the Newport Half Marathon.

On Sunday, nearly 2,000 runners took to the streets of the city and the surrounding area to compete in the event.

Runners, marshals and spectators braved the rain for the event which raised more than £200,000 for St David’s Hospice Care.

Due to a technical glitch on the results website the results were not immediately available.

However, a solution has since been found and here are the top ten:

1. Finishing in first place was Chris Carpanini, number 1320, of Mickey Morris Racing Team in a time of 01:08:18.

2. Second: James Bellward, number 927, of RAF Athletics in a time of 01:08:27.

3. Third: Nicholas Sheehan, number 6063, of Llanelli AC in a time of 01:15:49.

4. Fourth: James Elgar, number 2134, of Mickey Morris Racing Team in a time of 01:16:24.

5. Fifth: Lee McMeekin, number 6098, of Medway and Maidstone AC in a time of 01:16:51.

6. Sixth: Chris Rennick, number 5510, racing solo in a time of 01:17:20.

7. Seventh: David Tonkin, number 5827, racing solo in a time of 01:17:33.

8. Eighth: Carl Stainton, number 5715, of Warley Woods Pacers in a time of 01:18:02.

9. Ninth: Tom Chandy, number 1382, of Eryri Harriers in a time of 01:18:27.

10. Tenth: Robert Farley, number 6190, of Bitton Road Runners in a time of 01:18:52.

The full list of results, featuring nearly 2,000 runners, is available to view at stdavidshospice.fullonsport.com/event/admiral-city-of-newport-half-marathon-2019/results