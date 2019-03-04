PLANS to breathe new life into an 'eyesore' site on the edge of a town centre with a new supermarket, discount store and a bakery have been lodged.

A new Lidl, Home Bargains and Greggs could be built on the site of the former NMC factory in Brynmawr under plans submitted to Blaenau Gwent council.

The three units would sit alongside a new McDonald’s which has already been given planning permission.

At least 500 jobs would be created when the new retailers and restaurant are in occupation, according to the plans.

The development would also replace a site hit by vandalism and crime with an "attractive vibrant place."

A 'hybrid' application was approved in 2017 to regenerate the site, and now further details have been provided with a full planning application submitted to the council.

The former factory was demolished last year, with concrete now spanning the site.

A design and access statement says the site has become "derelict, hazardous and an eyesore, occupying an expansive area on the edge of the town centre."

The plans aim to maintain the aesthetic of surrounding developments, while providing a "modern addition."

Under the application, the development would come with 178 car parking spaces, including allocations for disabled spaces and for staff.

A planning statement says the development could also bring a boost to the town centre.

It says: "The proposed development would prevent trade leakage out of the town, and would significantly boost the retail offering of Brynmawr, enabling a number of linked trips that would seek to enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre."

The development would also play a key role in helping to link the nearby Lakeside Retail Park with Brynmawr town centre.

An access from Blaina Road would be reinstated for vehicles to enter the site.

The McDonald's already approved is described as a "typical McDonald's drive-thru design", and could also include a small play area to the side of the restaurant.