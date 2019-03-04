A COLLEGE lecturer punched his three-month pregnant colleague girlfriend in the stomach after she refused to have an abortion, a jury heard.

Stephen Lewis, a member of staff at Newport’s Nash College campus at Coleg Gwent, is accused of attacking her after they had an affair.

The 39-year-old, of Mill Court, Hafodyrynys, denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm allegedly committed on June 9, 2018.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison told Cardiff Crown Court: “The complainant is a lecturer at the Nash College campus of Coleg Gwent. The defendant is also a member of staff at the campus and they met at work.

“They began a relationship in September 2017 and in April 2018 the complainant discovered she was pregnant.

“When she informed the defendant that they were expecting a child he told her that she needed to get rid of the baby.”

Mr Donnison told the jury that Lewis began to become “very threatening” towards her.

The prosecutor said: “He told her that if she disclosed the pregnancy to anyone or continued with the pregnancy, he would make sure she lost her job and make sure she would not be able to work for Coleg Gwent again.”

He said the alleged victim made contact with her union representative and “arrangements were put in place to ensure that both parties were kept separated whilst at work to avoid any altercation”.

Mr Donnison added: “The complainant started to tell friends about the pregnancy. The defendant told people she was not telling the truth and that it was not possible that the baby was his.”

The court heard how the pair had argued after going for a meal in Cardiff Bay on Saturday, June 9, 2018 to discuss the pregnancy and Lewis assaulted her as he took her home.

Mr Donnison said: “Whilst driving the defendant suddenly and without warning punched the complainant in the mouth with his left fist.

“Whilst still on the M4 travelling towards Newport, the defendant hit her again, drawing blood.

“The argument continued and the defendant said, ‘If you do not stop talking, I will kill you and your kids.’”

The jury heard Lewis, who was in a long-term relationship with another woman, then “punched the complainant to the right side of the stomach. She felt pain in the stomach as a result of the punch”.

Giving evidence, the alleged victim told the court that during their row that day the defendant had said to her that: “I had ruined his life and that he never agreed to have a baby. He told me he didn’t think it was fair that I was keeping the baby.”

Crying, she said how after she was hit by Lewis, “I was hysterical and sobbing. I told him, ‘I’m pregnant with your child. You can’t do this to me.’”

