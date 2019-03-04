A MAN from the Caerphilly county borough area has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian died in a collision with a Land Rover Freelander in Pontllanfraith this afternoon.

Picture: Wales News Service

The incident happened at around 4pm on Newbridge Road, near the Sainsburys store in Pontllanfraith.

The pedestrian, a man from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Picture: Wales News Service

A police investigation has since been launched.

The arrested man is in police custody.

Newbridge Road will remain closed while inquiries continue.

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information, or dash-cam footage, to telephone 101, quoting log number 314 of 04/03/19.

Alternatively, the police can be contacted by direct message on Facebook or Twitter.