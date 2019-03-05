Pontypool-based supply chain management company Freight Logistics Solutions is supporting Apprenticeship Week Wales saying apprentices are integral to its recent growth and making up 25 per cent of its work force.

It celebrates the positive impact apprenticeships have on both, individuals and businesses, as well as recognising the skills and talent apprentices can bring to the workplace.

Recently expanding into new premises in Pontypool, the company was founded in May 2016 and specialises in logistics, working across the UK, Europe and internationally to manage efficient freight transport services for a range of businesses.

The 2018 Wales start-up business of the year, FLS was designed and launched in response to driver shortages in the UK and the managing director says apprentices have enabled them to grow by 770 per cent in its first year of trading.

With six apprentices in the business, the company was recently named finalist as Small Employer of the Year at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2018.

Apprentices at FLS work with training provider Torfaen Training and also undertake internal supply chain development training.

2018 RBS Wales and West Start-up entrepreneur of the year Ieuan Rosser, managing director at Freight Logistics Solutions, said: “Apprentices have always been part of our original business plan and continue to be an integral aspect of our five-year growth strategy. For me, I’m ensuring we have well rounded, confident, future leaders of the business.

“We have already found apprentices have great energy, knowledge and bring vibrancy and fresh ideas to the workplace. They develop fast within our business and become vital to the day-to-day operation from the word go.

“When recruiting we look for enthusiasm and potential. When they start, we make sure they spend time rotating through each department, from HR, accounts to the logistics and transport team.

"When you’re young you don’t really know exactly what you want to do so we work together and depending on skills and interest they then follow a bespoke pathway into the career.

“We also reward personal development with salary reviews to recognise how the apprentices are contributing to the business and to provide incentives to meet objectives set quarterly. I’ve always been transparent about the business performance as we’re all in this together and the apprentices can then understand the bigger picture.

“We’ve recently had to move to bigger offices and our target for the next five years is to the double staff and turnover and I want to make sure that we keep the 1:4 ratio of apprentices.”

The first apprentice at FLS, Ben Jones, is a transport planner and he is working towards his Level 2Apprenticeship in Business Administration.

The 19-year-old from Cwmbran said: “I found it challenging to stay motivated in college as I couldn’t relate what I was learning to real-life situations. I decided to do some research into apprenticeships and saw this opportunity at FLS and as a new company I thought it was something I could really put my stamp on.

“I’ve had experience in all the departments but really enjoy the freight transport planning. I work five days a week at FLS and have allocated time during the day to complete my work, I’m actually ahead of schedule and due to complete my level two four months early.

“I know that there is a full-time role for me when I finish, and I know exactly what I need to do to get there. I thought my parents would be disappointed in me when I said I wasn’t continuing with college but actually my dad said doing this apprenticeship was the best thing I’ve ever done as it gives me direction and has been the making of me.”

The Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic and proven way to tailor an employee’s skillsets to meet the specific demands of a business, while nurturing the talent within Wales as a whole. I look forward to continuing to support businesses and apprentices looking to benefit from this key cog of the economy.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.