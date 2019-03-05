A MAN and a woman have narrowly avoided immediate jail and youth custody sentences for their parts in a sustained attack on a man in Newport city centre last autumn.

Megan Pantry 20, kicked the man outside a club in Cambrian Road late on October 16 last year, and kicked him again as he sat on steps up to the nearby car park.

And Joshua Pitt, 24, unleashed up to 40 punches to the head and body of the man shortly after Pantry's second kick.

Prosecuting counsel Peter Donnison told a sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court that the pair's victim, who works in London, was out in Newport with colleagues after attending a training course in Caldicot.

He was in Cambrian Road having a cigarette when when Pantry, of George Street, Pontypool, became "abusive and aggressive" and "a confrontation began between a number of individuals", said Mr Donnison, who added that there was a "suggestion that the complainant behaved inappropriately".

The man was crouching or sitting down on the pavement when Pantry kicked him in the face. He told police he curled up in a ball and woke up in hospital.

"He believes he became unconscious, but it may have been later when that occurred," said Mr Donnison, who added that further down the street there is a stairwell where CCTV captured what happened next.

The victim was sitting on steps leading up to the Cambrian car park and Pantry appeared to be at one stage consoling him before kicking him again.

A short while later Pitt, who at one stage had appeared to restrain Pantry, then threw some 40 punches at the man, who had remained sitting.

The victim required hospital treatment. Police were called and Pantry and Pitt, identified by members of the public, were arrested. The man had noticed that items were missing, and Pantry was found in possession of his hotel room key and mobile phone.

"They were clearly taken at some point during the incident," said Mr Donnison.

On his arrest Pitt, of Thirlmere Place, St Julians, Newport, said the man "pushed a girl and we all jumped in, like".

In a statement, the victim said the assaults had made his anxiety and depression worse, he had temporarily lost the hearing in his left ear, and his left eye was swollen.

Defending Pantry, Hashim Salman said her actions were "nasty" but the first kick was not "particularly forceful" and the second was "feeble".

She had, he said, been addicted to valium and amphetamines and had alcohol problems, but mental health issues had been addressed since the incident and the correct medication has had a "significant effect".

Defending Pitt, Steve Edwards said his behaviour was totally out of character. "He does not make excuses for what he has done, but is not able to explain why he became involved, and punched continuously and violently," he said.

Judge Jonathan Furness QC told Pantry and Pitt their actions had amounted to "sustained attack" and anyone who saw it would be "horrified".

He sentenced Pitt to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and placed him on a four-month 9pm-7am curfew with an electronic tag.

Pitt must also undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Pantry was sentenced to 10 months in a youth offenders' institution for the assault, and a further three months - to run consecutively - for theft, each suspended for two years.

She is subject to a six-month 9pm-7am curfew with an electronic tag, and must carry out a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both had pleaded guilty to the offences.

They must each pay their victim £80 compensation.