A MAN has been jailed after police found a taser-like stun gun hidden in a box during a search of his home.

Ronald Tutton, 61, of Marl Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon, an offence under the 1968 Firearms Act.

A sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court was told that police executed a search warrant at Tutton's home on May 12 last year, and found the weapon in a box which was hidden behind a television set.

It was described as a combination stungun/torch that was made in China. It was usable, and was designed to discharge a high voltage electrical charge on contact with a person.

The weapon was found during the same search in which cannabis was discovered. Shortly before the sentencing hearing, Tutton was found guilty by a jury of a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Defence counsel Meirion Davies told the court that Tutton had brought the weapon into the country when he returned from a holiday abroad. That had been two weeks prior to the police search.

"It looks like the authorities tipped off the police about the taser," he said.

Judge Jonathan Furness QC told Tutton: "I think you had a clear idea that this was something you should not have had. It was found hidden in your home."

He sentenced Tutton to nine months in prison for the firearms offence, and six months - to run consecutively - for the drugs offence, 15 months in total.

Of the latter, Judge Furness said Tutton's role had been "significant" and his involvement was "driven by financial gain".

Tutton was also sentenced to two terms of two months in prison - to run concurrently to the other sentences - on two further drugs-related charges.

He must also pay £600 towards prosecution costs.