CANTORION Sanctaidd Choir open their spring programme, in a picturesque venue, soon.

This concert will be at St Augustine’s Church, Rumney, Cardiff (CF3 3BA) on Saturday, March 9, from 7.30pm.

St Augustine's Church (Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)

Tickets are available at the door or by calling 029 2241 5848. They are £8 for adults and £5 for children and full-time students, with funds aiding the church’s organ appeal.

All are welcome to enjoy an evening of inspirational and joyous music.

Cantorion Sanctaidd Choir practise at Shaftesbury Methodist Church, Newport, on Wednesdays from 7.30pm.

Shaftesbury Methodist Church (Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)

Anybody wishing to join, singing in a friendly atmosphere, is welcome to join them for practice.

You can get in touch with them by e-mailing enquiries@cantorion-sanctaidd.org.uk

The Choir also has a website at cantorion-sanctaidd.org.uk

