SCHOOLGIRL mountaineer Tesni Francis-Parker has become the youngest person from Wales to scale Africa’s tallest mountain.

The 12-year-old from Abergavenny summitted Tanzania’s 19,340 ft Mt Kilimanjaro at 10am local time on Sunday after a six-hour final ascent with her mountaineering accountant dad Gary, 63.

Miss Francis-Parker, who attends Welsh medium Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Iscoed in Newport, regularly climbs in the Brecon Beacons near her home in Abergavenny.

Speaking after her ascent to the roof of Africa, she said: “I feel like everything I have worked for and trained for up to this point in readiness for the climb paid off.”

Miss Francis-Parker, who becomes a teenager on March 22, proudly unfurled a huge Welsh Flag on the summit.

Her father, Gary, leads mountaineering expeditions around the globe.

He has climbed Kilimanjaro six times and has previously competed in Ultra events such as the Everest Marathon, Likeys 6633, Marathon de Sables and the North Pole Marathon.

Speaking from the foothills of the East African mountain, Mr Parker said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Tesni and all that she’s achieved.”

He revealed the ascent may well have had to be abandoned on the eve of the ascent when severe sickness struck the pair.

“We were both knocked out with a severe stomach bug which we think we may have picked up from the pizza we had the night before we set off.

“Approaching High Camp, from where we were to launch our final ascent, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to accompany Tesni to the summit due to the tummy upset.

“She was fit and I was fully prepared to let her go ahead with our guides but in the end, thankfully, I felt better and we both made it to the top.”

Miss Francis-Parker is due back at her lessons on Monday after a rest followed by a two-day safari to Tanzania’s majestic Ngorongoro Crater.

Mr Parker said: “I’m thrilled that Tesni is following in my footsteps so to speak.

“I love to see the pleasure she gets out of going to the mountains and the sense of freedom it gives her. I hope it continues to give her pleasure and to make her happy.”