SCHOOLS in Wales could get an extra teacher training - or INSET - day every year for the next three years in preparation for the new national curriculum.

The new curriculum is being introduced from 2022, and now education secretary Kirsty Williams has announced plans for an extra INSET day - when schools are closed to pupils so teachers can be given extra training - in the next three academic years.

Ms Williams said: “An additional INSET day shows how serious we are about giving our teachers the time and support they need to prepare for the new curriculum.

“Alongside existing INSET days and, together with the £24 million I previously announced for the National Approach to Professional Learning, this represents a significant investment in the teaching profession."

Welsh education union UCAC welcomed the news.

Deputy general secretary Rebecca Williams said: “UCAC has been asking Welsh Government for some time when teachers and other school staff will be given the time to prepare themselves for the enormous task of introducing the new curriculum, with the fundamental changes it brings to preparation, teaching and assessment.

“An extra INSET day a year would be helpful, and certainly represents a step in the right direction – however it will clearly not be enough in and of itself."

A consultation into the plans has been launched at https://beta.gov.wales/consultations and will run until Wednesday, May 1.

There are currently five INSET days per academic year.