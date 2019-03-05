A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for a large portion of the Gwent area ahead of heavy rain forecasted for tonight.

The Met Office issued the warning earlier today and suspect the rain will last into tomorrow morning.

The affected area includes Newport, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny.

Residents are advised to take extra care when travelling and have been warned of disruption to public transport. The warning also states that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely”.

The full Met Office statement reads: “Rain will affect much of south Wales and southwest England from late Tuesday afternoon, overnight into Wednesday morning before clearing.

“20-30 mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely whilst over the higher ground of south Wales and southwest England, such as the Brecon Beacons and Dartmoor 40-50 mm is expected, with most exposed sites perhaps seeing 60 mm.

“Strong winds are also expected perhaps enhancing impacts in places.”

For more information about action you can take to prevent flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice