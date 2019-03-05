WALES head coach Warren Gatland has made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield (kick-off 2.15pm).

Ospreys lock Adam Beard replaces Dragons skipper Cory Hill, who will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury during Wales' 21-13 victory over England 10 days ago.

Scarlets forward Jake Ball, meanwhile, takes Beard's place on the bench, with Gatland announcing the team for Edinburgh 48 hours earlier than initially planned.

Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis again form the front row with Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty named in the back row.

Gareth Davies and Gareth Anscombe start at scrum-half and fly-half respectively with Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies forming the midfield partnership.

Josh Adams, George North and Liam Williams line-up in the back three.

Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis provide the front row cover on the bench with Jake Ball and Aaron Wainwright completing the forward contingent.

Aled Davies, Dan Biggar and Owen Watkin provide the backline cover.

WALES TEAM TO PLAY SCOTLAND:

15. Liam Williams (54 caps)

14. George North (81 caps)

13. Jonathan Davies (71 caps)

12. Hadleigh Parkes (13 caps)

11. Josh Adams (9 caps)

10. Gareth Anscombe (24 caps)

9. Gareth Davies (39 caps)

1. Rob Evans (33 Caps)

2. Ken Owens (62 Caps)

3. Tomas Francis (38 caps)

4. Adam Beard (11 caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (capt) (123 caps)

6. Josh Navidi (14 caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (62 caps)

8. Ross Moriarty (29 caps)

Reps: 16. Elliot Dee (16 caps), 17. Nicky Smith (26 caps), 18. Dillon Lewis (10 caps), 19. Jake Ball (30 caps), 20. Aaron Wainwright (6 caps), 21. Aled Davies (14 caps), 22. Dan Biggar (68 caps), 23. Owen Watkin (11 caps).