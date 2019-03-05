NEWPORT council has no plans to introduce free or subsidised parking within its car parks in the city, senior councillors have confirmed.

Conservative councillor Joan Watkins suggested that the move could help boost footfall within the city centre and support high street businesses.

The pull of free parking at Newport Retail Park and further afield at Cwmbran Centre has allowed such retail areas to thrive, according to Cllr Watkins.

Cwmbran Centre, which offers free parking for shoppers

“You go there and what you see are vibrant shopping areas with a lot of shoppers and parked cars,” added Cllr Watkins.

“Given the difficulties facing high streets, councils should be doing everything they possibly can to increase footfall."

Parking in Newport city centre was free for the first two hours under a Conservative-led council but concerns over extra traffic, combined with cost pressures, saw the scheme axed in 2013 by the successive Labour administration.

In February, the Housing Communities and Local Government committee in Westminster urged English local authorities to test the impact of different levels of parking charges on footfall.

In a question to Councillors Roger Jeavons and Jane Mudd, cabinet members for street scene and regeneration and housing, Cllr Watkins asked if such recommendations could be brought forward in Wales.

Both Labour councillors referred to Welsh Government research from 2015 which said parking charges were one of several factors influencing footfall and city centre vitality.

Other examples were the availability of spaces, proximity to destination, traffic flow, signage, retail offer and security.

There are 2,877 pay and display spaces in Newport, with 193 free on-street parking places and 85 free on-street disabled spaces.

With the council taking over civil parking enforcement from Gwent Police in July, the councillors said effective enforcement would ensure a ‘steady turnover’ of free on-street parking spaces.

Gwent Police is handing its civil parking enforcement powers by the end of 2019

Income from charges also supports maintenance of off-street parking facilities and contributes to other public services. Charges at the seven council car parks will rise by 50p from April 1.

Cllrs Jeavons and Mudd added that the centre was served by ‘excellent’ rail and bus links, adding that public transport was a ‘viable alternative’ amid ‘unsustainable’ car usage levels.

The response concludes: “With paid for parking within the city representing excellent value, the availability of free on street parking, excellent public transport links and all off street parking within short walking distance of the centre it serves, there are currently no plans to introduce free parking within council operated car parks as evidence suggests that this would not contribute to an increased footfall in the city centre.”

Cllr Watkins was ‘disappointed’ with the response and called for Newport council to ‘get real’ with issues facing the city centre.

“I take the point about buses and public transport, but this is the age of the car, and most shoppers prefer using them,” said Cllr Watkins.

“Parking is indeed one of many measures affecting footfall but it’s a very big measure and I think it’s one that should be investigated.”