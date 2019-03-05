FEMALE patients in Welsh hospitals will have access to free sanitary products, it has been announced.

The new is part of work by the Welsh Government to tackle 'period poverty' - when women and girls cannot afford basic sanitary products.

Announcing the new policy, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring everyone in Wales is able to access essential period products. We have already committed more than £1 million to tackle period poverty in our schools and communities.

“Currently the provision of sanitary products for hospital inpatients varies across Wales as each health board has their own policy. I want to ensure all women admitted to hospital in Wales can access these essential products.

“It's unacceptable for anyone not to be able to access essential period products because they can’t afford them, particularly when they are receiving treatment in hospital.

“Patients should expect to receive the best possible care in comfort and dignity. I have asked our officials to work with NHS Wales to implement this policy as soon as possible.”