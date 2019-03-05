FAMILY members have paid tributes to a deaf farmer who was allegedly murdered in a Caerphilly county borough supermarket car park.

Deaf Christopher Gadd, 48, died in Pontllanffraith's Sainsbury's car park yesterday following a collision with a Land Rover.

Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Today, Paul Gadd paid tribute to his "salt of the earth" brother.

"I love my brother and I stayed with him until his very last breath," said Mr Gadd.

"People tried to help but there was nothing anyone could do to save him. He's gone and I miss him so much.

"I’ve spent my whole life with him. He had a great sense of humour. He was salt of the earth and he was loyal."

Their fellow brother David, 35, added that it was Christopher's birthday the day before he died.

"We are very close as brothers," he said.

"We nursed our mother who died of cancer last year.

"He went out to get fish and chips for tea and he never came back."

Police say Christopher Gadd was walking outside the store when he was hit by a Land Rover Freelander in Pontllanfraith.

Officers confirmed it is being treated as murder and a man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested for questioning.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene where Mr Gadd was pronounced dead.

Sainsbury's said trained staff from the store performed CPR before the Air Ambulance arrived.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We can confirm an incident took place in our Pontllanfraith store car park yesterday and we’re supporting the police with their investigation. Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Officers are appealing for other shoppers and motorists who may have footage of the tragedy to come forward.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 4.00pm on Monday 4th March 2019, Gwent Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Newbridge Road near Sainsbury’s Supermarket, Pontllanfraith.

"The collision involved a pedestrian and a blue Land Rover Freelander.

"The pedestrian, a man from the local area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a police investigation has been launched.

"A man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.

"Newbridge Road will remain closed while enquiries continue.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have any information, or dash-cam footage to please call 101 quoting log 314 of 04/03/19 or alternatively contact us by direct message on Facebook or Twitter."