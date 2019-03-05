A UNIQUE performance combining spoken word, theatre and live art is coming soon.

Jo Fong and Sonia Hughes are bringing their Neither Here Nor There show to The Drill Hall, in Chepstow, this Saturday.

The performances, at 4pm and at 7pm on March 9, is a series of conversations that happen over six minutes.

Sonia Hughes (Picture: Lidia Crisafulli)

The pair host and ask and answer questions about how it’s all going, big unfathomable questions about the world, small questions about the state of your garden.

Weather permitting Sonia and Jo take the audience on a short walk, there’s small talk, a bite to eat, tables, chairs, questions, talking and listening.

A previous show (Picture: Warren Orchard)

Ms Fong said: “The UK has taken in a communal inhale of breath. The unknown and uncertainty is tangible. Neither Here Nor There was born as an antidote to short, sharp and quite ridiculous Brexit banter.

“The show encourages the hearing of many voices. It steers us away from our often time scripts or tailored and repeated anecdotes. We share something of ourselves yet, at the same time, learn in equal measure about others. Practicing the act of listening is good for Wales and the world.”

Jo Fong (Picture: Lidia Crisafulli)

The duo describes themselves as two middle-aged award-winning international provincial artists. Their show is intimate,yet funny, and aims to create a space to take some time and slow down in this modern world of superficial connections.

Neither Here Nor There has been previously described by audience members as “inspiring, heartfelt and engaging.”

Tickets for Neither Here Nor There at Chepstow Drill Hall are £12 or £10 concessions. You can call 01291 628552 or visit bit.ly/NHNTChepstow

