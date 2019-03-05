Newport's Celtic Manor Resort has again been named the UK’s Best Hotel at the prestigious Meetings & Incentive Travel Awards in London.

The five-star venue regained the Gold Award and has now been voted the UK’s Best Hotel eight times in the last nine years.

The resort held off strong competition from five other shortlisted venues including The Belfry (silver) and Chewton Glen (bronze) to retain the coveted accolade.

Confirming Celtic Manor’s position as the leading destination for events in the UK, the award capped a fantastic St David’s Day for Wales with the event’s title sponsor being the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), the exciting new conference venue which opens later this year and is situated in the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort.

More than 1,300 guests were greeted to the event at London’s Battersea Evolution by a special welcome from Only Boys Aloud. The awards show was compered by TV presenter Gethin Jones.

Celtic Manor Resort chief executive Ian Edwards said: “This has been another amazing year of business growth for Celtic Manor and we are delighted to be named Best UK Hotel once again.

“What is most pleasing about this award is that it is voted for by the industry professionals who are our conference and events clients. It is very reassuring to know that we are so highly regarded for exceeding their expectations. This award is thanks to our entire resort team who work so hard to make achievements like this possible.

“It was a fantastic way to cap an amazing night when we truly announced ICC Wales as a new venue and Wales as a destination for business events to the UK meetings industry.

"All the industry’s key movers and shakers were there and I think our Welsh takeover of the awards evening left them all very excited about what ICC Wales will offer as a venue, and how Wales will emerge as a destination for business events.”

The new ICC Wales is a joint venture partnership between Celtic Manor Resort and Welsh Government and will accommodate more than 5,000 delegates at a time when it opens later this year. It includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500-seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm outdoor plaza.

The existing Convention Centre at Celtic Manor is complemented by four hotels, 10 executive Hunter Lodges, three championship golf courses, seven restaurants, luxury spas and team-building adventure activities, making the Resort a unique venue for holding conferences and events.

The Caernarfon Suite can seat 1,200 delegates for a keynote lecture or 900 dining guests for a gala dinner. An additional 31 syndicate and meeting rooms with break-out areas can cater for every event from a small meeting around a table to large presentations for hundreds of people.