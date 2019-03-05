A BIG Welsh Brew charity fund raiser was staged on St David’s Day at Christchurch, Malpas Road, with lashings of tea and coffee and oodles of fresh home make cakes and savouries.

People came from far and wide to support the event staged in aid of Newport-Based St David’s Hospice Care.

A well-supported raffle, stuffed with gorgeous donated prizes to snaffle, helped swell the charity's coffers. The star prize, a sizeable bespoke-baked and iced Big Welsh Brew 2019 cake, was won by Jan Spooner, of Llantarnam, Cwmbran.

Mrs Spooner, who volunteers for St David’s Hospice Care Mondays and Tuesdays, struggling to lift the prize cake, said she was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to carry off the top raffle prize.

Beth Harrington and Skye Lewis, of St David’s Hospice Care, who organised the event, said: “We’re really pleased so many turned up to support our Big Welsh Brew at Christchurch.

"It was a great success and everyone really enjoyed all the tea and cakes and especially the raffle.

"Many took doggie bags, filled with the wonderful goodies, home with them afterwards."