MARK Drakeford has come in for criticism for attending an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles being made the Prince of Wales instead of attending First Minister’s Questions (FMQs).

Mr Drakeford was at the reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon, with environment, energy and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths filling in for him during FMQs.

But, speaking during FMQs, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price criticised Mr Drakeford in his absence, saying: “I know the first minister has said he doesn't look forward to First Minister's questions, and he once reportedly stood up the prime minister to attend a party, but do you think it's in order for him to prioritise a reception in Buckingham Palace over answering questions here in the Senedd?”

Ms Griffiths replied: “I think everybody would want the first minister to represent Wales in the way that he is doing,” to murmurs of disagreement.

And Mr Price replied: “Maybe we have different values, but I think that the priority for the first minister is to be here to answer questions from the elected representatives of Wales. Surely, that's the purpose of having this Parliament in the first case.”