POLICE are hunting an attacker after a man sustained a fractured and dislocated ankle and a leg injury in an incident in Bargoed last month.

The assault took place in the town's Hanbury Road on Friday February 22, betwen 9.30pm and 10pm.

A 40-year-old man from the Bargoed area was reportedly assaulted by an unknown person as he walked home. Before the assault, it was reported that he had walked past a group of youths.

The victim attended Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 580 22/02/19. Alternatively, you can Direct Message the force on Facebook and Twitter.