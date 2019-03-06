ENTRIES are flying in left, right and centre for Gwent’s Best Mum 2019.

The competition aims to celebrate the amazing mothers throughout Gwent.

Among those to have sent in a nomination is 20-year-old Emily Villa.

She says she believes her mother Jane Villa, 60 should win not just Gwent’s Best Mum, but the title of World’s Best Mum.

Calling her mum her “best friend” and “the kindest, sweetest woman I will ever know”, she added their family had endured a tough couple of months after Jane under went an operation for stomach cancer late last year.

She is now going through chemotherapy, with the support of her family.

Emily said: “Me and my brother Charlie are so lucky to have a mum that’s so kind and generous, there is nothing our mum wouldn’t do for us. She’s the strongest person I know.”

Jane is now among hundreds of entrants who has the chance to win one of our sponsored prizes.

First prize is spring afternoon tea in the Olive Tree Garden Room and an Indulgent Manicure at the Beauty Bar, sponsored by Celtic Manor. The runner-up will receive a rejuvenating facial and massage of their choice sponsored by the Jenna McDonnell beauty salon, in Chepstow Road, Newport.

To enter your mum into our Gwent’s Best Mum 2019 competition e-mail us a picture of you together and up to 200 words on why she deserves to win, to leah.powell@newsquest.co.uk

Include your name, age, where you and your mum are from, and a contact phone number.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday March 13, at 5pm.