A GIRL told how a rapist “tore my life apart” while giving a moving victim personal statement in court before her attacker was sentenced.

The assailant, a Blaenavon teenager, was sent to a young offender institution for what the judge condemned as “an appalling act of predatory behaviour”.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped his victim during the 2017 Christmas period after “egging her on” to drink cider and vodka.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how she was barely conscious during her harrowing ordeal.

The girl came to court to face her attacker and read her heart-rending victim personal statement to Judge Timothy Petts.

She said: “He broke the best part of me, the part I will never get back. I didn’t deserve this to happen to me.

“I will never trust anyone again – particularly boys. I will always be on edge.

“I want to sleep the days away. It has torn my world apart. The morning after, I felt so dirty and ashamed.”

The girl said she felt “suicidal” and “humiliated” in the aftermath and described life as a “nightmare”.

She added: “I don’t know what the future hold for me.”

Judge Petts commended her for showing “an immense amount of strength of courage” in coming to court.

He added: “You have my best wishes for the future. Not many women of any age could have done what you just did.”

Prosecutor Andrew Davies had earlier said: “The victim has a sketchy recollection of what happened because of the state she was in.

“She remembers being unable to get up off the floor.”

He added: “She was encouraged to drink alcohol by the defendant.”

The boy, who admitted rape, had no previous convictions.

Justin Evans, for the defendant, said: “His greatest mitigation is his early guilty plea. It has spared the victim the most unpleasant experience of being cross-examined.”

Judge Petts said the boy had “humiliated and violated” his victim in what he branded a “disgraceful and shameful” attack.

He sent the defendant to a young offender institution for four years and told him he must register as a sex offender for life.