A DRUG dealer caught after a raid at his home uncovered cannabis with a street value of more than £3,000 in his bedroom escaped a prison sentence.

Prosecutor Laurence Jones told Cardiff Crown Court how police seized 321 grams of cannabis with a potential value of £3,210 from Samuel Hill.

He said that officers also found £1,050 in cash during the bust in Pontypool on June 25, 2018.

Hill, aged 26, of Michael Way, Riverside, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply.

Mr Jones said the defendant had one previous conviction from 2008 for an unrelated matter although he did have a caution for possessing cannabis.

He made an application that Hill contribute £600 towards prosecution costs.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating for the defendant, said: “He understands this is a serious offence and his best mitigation is his guilty plea.”

His barrister said that his client’s dealing involved “no control over anyone else – it was his own enterprise”.

Mr Thomas added: “He has a significant cannabis habit and is struggling with it today”.

The court heard how Hill was “clinically diagnosed with depression”.

The judge, Recorder Catherine Richards, told the defendant that he had been caught with a “significant amount” of cannabis.

She said that he had been “self-medicating” with the drug instead of using prescribed medicines and added: “You must know that is not going to help you.”

Hill was sentenced to a 12-month community order and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will also be electronically tagged after being made the subject of an 8pm to 7am curfew for three months.

Hill must pay £100 towards the prosecution’s costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

The defendant will also face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings due to be heard in May.